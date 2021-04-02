Consolidation in the Union State allows to react to challenges effectively — Lukashenko

MINSK, April 2. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who chairs the Supreme State Council of the Union State, said that consolidation in the Union State allows to react swiftly and effectively to the entire range of contemporary challenges and threats. He noted this in his address on the occasion of the Day of Unity of Belarus and Russia, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported on Friday.

"The pandemic has maximally aggravated negative geopolitical trends, and today Belarus and Russia experience an unprecedented external pressure. In this situation consolidation on all sites of the Union State allows us to react rapidly and effectively to the entire range of modern challenges, firmly guarantees security and strategic stability in the region," his statement said. The Belarusian president noted that joining of efforts in fighting the novel coronavirus infection became a confirmation of truly brotherly, friendly, unbreakable relations between the two countries.

The president noted that 25 years ago a treaty on forming the Community of Belarus and Russia was signed which allowed the two brotherly nations to overcome devastating centrifugal tendencies in economy and social sphere and move on to building a common union state on the steady basis of historical, spiritual and cultural solidarity. "We have significantly advanced over a quarter of a century. There are no equals to the Union State in the Eurasian space in terms of depth of alignment of national legislations, development of legal and contractual framework and a scale of interaction in industrial, scientific and technical, defense, foreign policy, social and humanitarian spheres," he stated. According to the Belarusian president, not only did the countries preserve but also multiplied cooperative relations in industry, education and culture.

Among joint achievements the Belarusian leader noted a launch of space crafts, development of supercomputers, implementation of numerous high technology projects in industry and agriculture. According to him, a launch of the first power unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant was the latest major achievement of this cooperation.