Sputnik V vaccine approved in Seychelles

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus has been approved in the Seychelles, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Friday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund announces the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the Republic of Seychelles. Sputnik V has been registered under the emergency use authorization procedure. It is now approved for use in 54 countries globally with total population of over 1.4 billion people," RDIF said.

Sputnik ranks second among coronavirus vaccines globally in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators.

In early February 2020, The Lancet, a world-acclaimed medical journal, published the results of the third phase of Sputnik V clinical tests. The vaccine has proved to be among the world’s safest and most efficient. Thus, its efficacy is estimated at 91.6% and 91.8% among volunteers older than 60. A total of 98% of volunteers developed antibodies to the coronavirus.