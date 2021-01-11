Around 25 domestic terrorism cases opened in US after Congress storming

WASHINGTON, January 11. /TASS/. About 25 cases of domestic terrorism were opened in the US following the unrest caused by supporters of US President Donald Trump in the Capitol building, Congressman Jason Crow said in a statement Sunday after discussing the Pentagon actions taken in light of the riot and the current security measures with Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy.

"Long guns, Molotov cocktails, explosive devices, and zip-ties were recovered, which suggests a greater disaster was narrowly averted," he underlined, adding that at least 25 cases were opened on counts of domestic terrorism.

On Wednesday, Trump supporters stormed into the US Congress to stop lawmakers from officially certifying the results of the recent presidential election in a last-ditch attempt to prevent Democrat Joe Biden from becoming new president. One protester was shot dead during the unrest. Besides, three more people died, their causes of death were qualified as medical emergencies. Biden’s inauguration is scheduled for January 20.