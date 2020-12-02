Transnistrian issue can be solved only by peaceful means, Moldovan president-elect says

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow would hardly accept Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu’s words about the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping force from Transnistria

CHISINAU, December 2. /TASS/. The Transnistrian issue should be resolved by peaceful means only, Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu said in an interview with RFE/RL’s Moldova Service on Wednesday. The Transnistrian issue "should be resolved based on the principle of territorial integrity and independence [of Moldova]," she said. "Another major principle is a peaceful solution. It should be strictly diplomatic, political and peaceful. We should look for the solution proceeding from these two principles."

Commenting on her Monday remarks about the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria and Moscow’s negative reaction, Sandu pointed out that she had said nothing new. "I confirmed the position of the Republic of Moldova. There is nothing new," she said. "Russia confirmed its position. Our discussions should back away from an exchange of views in public. I am open to dialogue on this and other bilateral issues," Sandu commented. On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference after the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), held as a video conference, that Moscow would hardly accept Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu’s words about the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping force from Transnistria. Lavrov said, "It’s hard to say what Ms. Sandu meant when she pointed to the need to withdraw Russian peacekeepers, but it will hardly help resolve the issue and we will hardly be able to accept this kind of irresponsible demand. That’s a fact."

