Sandu to call for protests if Moldova’s president loses control of secret services

CHISINAU, December 2. /TASS/. Moldova’s president-elect Maia Sandu has warned she will urge the people to take to the streets, if parliament approves the decision to strip the president of control of the Service of Information and Security.

She was speaking at a news briefing on Wednesday. Sandu said that a corresponding bill had already been submitted to the national legislature for consideration.

"The bill that puts the Information and Security Service beyond the president’s control is an act of anti-democratic abuse by a politician who has lost the presidential election… We will protest this abuse in the Constitutional Court and ask the people for help to protect democracy," she said.