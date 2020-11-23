Canada documents nearly 4,800 cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours

OTTAWA, November 23. /TASS/. Canada has documented 4,792 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the overall case count hitting 330,503, the country’s health authorities announced on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Canadian Health Ministry informed of 4,992 COVID-19 cases. So far, 10.8 mln Canadians have been tested for COVID-19, and 264,000 people have recovered. Canada has recorded 11,455 deaths from the virus, with 49 patients dying in the past 24 hours.

Canada documented its first case of COVID-19 on January 15. In early September, it began to record an increase in new cases. On September 23, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that Canada is facing a second wave of the pandemic, which may be worse than the first one.