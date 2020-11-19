WHO envoy says COVID-19 pandemic may have reached a peak

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The decrease in new COVID-19 cases in the world last week may mean that the pandemic has reached its peak, the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Thursday in an interview with the Echo of Moscow radio station.

"There is good news. Last week, we documented 10% fewer cases than 14 days before that. Perhaps, we are at the peak, but we need to consult the numbers, because every country has a different situation. Some are only gaining speed, although in some cases, we can say that the situation may be stabilizing," she noted.

The WHO envoy added that the epicenter of COVID-19 spread is located in Europe and North America, as 81% of all documented cases last week were reported there.