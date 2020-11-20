CNN: Trump eyeing meeting with Michigan lawmakers to challenge election results

NEW YORK, November 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has invited Republican lawmakers from Michigan to meet him at the White House as he attempts to challenge the results of the recent presidential elections, CNN reported Thursday.

According to its sources, the US leader invited the state Republican leaders to travel to the White House on Friday.

It has not been officially disclosed how many lawmakers will be received by Trump. CNN sources also did not clarify what precisely Trump seeks to discuss with them, although the network reports that the invitation comes as part of Trump’s lawsuits to challenge the elections results in Michigan and the US.

Fox News projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden to win the state of Michigan and its 16 electoral votes with 50.6% of the votes after 99% of the ballots have been processed. Trump managed to secure 47.8% The incumbent US president earlier attempted to prevent these results from being finalized.

The United States held the presidential elections on November 3. Though the vote count is still underway, major US media outlets project that the Democratic contender has presumptively won the presidential election. Both Fox News and Associated Press have put Biden over the top, beyond the needed 270 vote threshold. Trump is challenging the current outcome, claiming irregularities in the ballot processing in key swing states, and has filed lawsuits to fight his case in court.