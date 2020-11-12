Abkhazian President thanks Russia for aid in fighting COVID-19

SOCHI, November 12. /TASS/. Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania has thanked Russia for aid provided to the republic in the fight against the coronavirus.

"A friend in need, as we know, is a friend indeed: lately, in the conditions of the pandemic, we felt this support yet again. I would like to thank the leadership of the [Russian] Defense Ministry for that hospital deployed in our republic. Russian medics provide us with aid," he said during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Thursday.

Doctors from various Russian cities work in shifts at Gudauta’s COVID center in Abkhazia, a multifunctional mobile hospital of the Russian Defense Ministry was set up in Sukhum, Russian servicemen are engaged in disinfecting territories, Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing provided Abkhazia with tests for the presence of the coronavirus infection.

Some 111 patients are currently treated at the Gudauta Central Republican Hospital, with 21 of them in a serious, and 25 patients in a moderate condition. 39 patients with the confirmed coronavirus diagnosis are at the mobile multifunctional hospital of the Russian Defense Ministry, including 35 patients in a moderate, and 4 patients - in a serious condition.

According to the Abkhazian anti-coronavirus crisis center, as of November 11, the number of the coronavirus infections in the republic was at 4,898, including 3,227 recoveries and 58 fatalities.