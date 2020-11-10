Three more Il-76 planes with Russian peacekeepers arrive in Armenia

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Three Il-76 military transport planes with the personnel of the 15th peacekeeping brigade landed at Erebuni Airport in Armenia, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

"The military transport planes have delivered over 80 servicemen, armored personnel carriers, armored vehicles and communications means," the ministry said.

An Il-76 military transport plane delivered officers of the Russian peacekeepers’ command to Armenia earlier on Tuesday, it said.

Overall, 1,960 personnel, 90 armored personnel carriers and 380 motor and special vehicles will be airlifted for deploying the peacekeeping contingent in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict area, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a full ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. As the Russian leader said, Azerbaijani and Armenian forces will remain in their current positions while Russian peacekeepers will be deployed to the region.

The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh will basically comprise units of the 15th separate motor rifle (peacekeeping) brigade of the Central Military District, the ministry said.

The Russian peacekeepers will set up observation posts along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachinsky corridor that connects Armenia with the enclave to exercise control of the ceasefire agreement observance. The peacekeeping mission’s command will be stationed in the area of Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh, the ministry specified.