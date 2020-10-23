Bolivia’s president-elect says he plans to cement relations with Russia

BUENOS AIRES, October 23. /TASS/. Bolivia's President-elect Luis Arce has said he will work to strengthen relations with Russia.

"We thank our brother Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, for congratulations, and for the visit that [Russian] Ambassador to Bolivia Vladimir Sprinchan paid us today. We will strengthen relations between our countries for the benefit of our peoples," he wrote in a Twitter post.

On October 18, Bolivia held is presidential and parliamentary elections. With over 99% of ballots counted, more than 55% of voters cast their ballots for the close associate of former President Evo Morales. Arce’s key rival, ex-President Carlos Mesa, conceded defeat on Monday.