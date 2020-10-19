Evo Morales supporter Louis Arce wins in Bolivian presidential elections - exit polls

BUENOS AIRES, October 19. /TASS/. Louis Arce, former Minister of economy of Bolivia and a supporter of the former president Evo Morales, leads in the presidential election and appears to gather enough votes for victory in the first round, according to exit polls data, published by Unitel TV channel Monday.

According to this data, about 52.4% people voted for Arce, while 31.5% people voted for Carlos Mesa.

Ex-president Morales already declared Arce a winner.

"All known data currently indicate the victory of the Movement for Socialism," he said at a press conference in Argentina’s Buenos Aires.

Previously, the Supreme Electoral Court said that the official results would be available Monday at best and called on the people to be patient until the vote count is complete.