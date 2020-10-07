Kazakhstan’s first president hails Putin’s contribution to stronger strategic partnership

NUR-SULTAN, October 7. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s first President Nursultan Nazarbayev wished Russian leader Vladimir Putin a happy birthday in a phone call and praised his vast contribution to cementing the strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries, Nazarbayev’s press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In the conversation, the leader of the nation [Nazarbayev - TASS] heartily greeted Vladimir Putin on his birthday and wished him good health, inexhaustible energy and success in the work for the benefit of the fraternal people of Russia. Kazakhstan’s first president emphasized the Russian leader’s enormous contribution to a consistent deepening of the two countries’ strategic partnership and alliance," the statement says.