Putin reveals he likes many left-wing values

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed he likes many left-wing values that he compared to Christian ones.

In an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel, Putin recalled that he was a member of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union "for almost 20 years, 18 years."

"I was an ordinary but generally committed member of the party. I still like many of these left-wing values. Equality, brotherhood - what’s bad about them? They are similar to Christianity indeed," the leader said.