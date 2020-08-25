BRICS supreme audit institutions approve declaration of cooperation

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Supreme audit institutions of BRICS member-states approved the declaration of cooperation, head of the Russian Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin tweeted on Tuesday.

"The declaration of cooperation was approved at the meeting of supreme audit institutions of BRICS countries. In particular, we will continue sharing the experience of auditing government measures during the pandemic period and monitoring of socioeconomic consequences," Kudrin wrote in Twitter.

The meeting of chief executives of BRICS supreme audit institutions was held online on August 25, 2020.