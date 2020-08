SOLIGORSK, August 19. /TASS/. Strikes at Belaruskali, one of the world’s biggest producers and exporters of potash fertilizers, will continue, while no decision on a hunger strike has been made, co-chairman of the strike committee at the Belarusian enterprise Anatoly Bokun told a rally on Wednesday.

"A decision was made to continue the strike until our demands are fulfilled. Meanwhile, we believe it is early now to declare a hunger strike," Bokun said.