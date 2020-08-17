Belarus health ministry to look into reports about ambulances used by crack police

MINSK, August 17./TASS/. Acting Minister of Healthcare of Belarus Vladimir Karanik said on Monday that he would look into reports about ambulance cars used to bring in crack police when protests were being dispersed on August 9-11.

"I know nothing about the episodes in which crack police would use ambulance cars. This could be military medics. We will get back to this issue and will look into it," the minister said at a meeting with medics who had joined protests against the election results.

During clashes with the police on August 9-11, participants in the protests maintained that ambulance cars were used to convey crack police officers to beef up police forces.

Belarus held a presidential election on August 9. According to the final results provided by the Belarusian Central Election Commission on August 14, incumbent President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko got 80.1% of the vote. His closest rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, scored 10.12% of votes. However, she did not recognize the results of the voting.

Mass protests and clashes with police took place in Minsk and other Belarusian cities on Sunday night into Monday morning after exit poll results were made public. Rallies continued for several days. As a result, several thousands of people were detained, dozens of law enforcers and demonstrators were injured.