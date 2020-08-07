Beirut explosion victims include citizens of six states

BEIRUT, August 7. /TASS/. Citizens of six countries became victims of a devastating explosion in the Beirut seaport, while 19 more victims’ nationality still needs to be identified, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported Friday.

It was earlier reported that the tragedy killed 154 people, however, the healthcare agency’s statistic only shows 152 deaths. It also specifies the hospitals where bodies were taken. There are eight Syrians, six Bangladeshi citizens, three Filipinos, one Australian, one Pakistani and one Egyptian among the dead. The other victims are all Lebanese. There are no Russians on the list.