GENICHESK, January 15. /TASS/. Three people have suffered injuries in a Ukrainian drone attack on a car wash in Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, urban district head Vitaly Gura said.

"The Kiev regime once again demonstrated its aggressive policy, carrying out a drone strike on a car wash in the Novaya Kakhovka urban district. The attack left three people injured; they were promptly taken to the hospital. They are being provided with the necessary medical care," he wrote on Telegram.

Gura added that several cars at the car wash had sustained minor damage.

Earlier, a civilian was injured in Gorlovka after a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle dropped an explosive device on a residential area, urban district head Ivan Prikhodko said.