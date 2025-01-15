Russia, Vietnam support resolving conflicts through peaceful means — communique

HANOI, January 15. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam believe it necessary to show restraint and attempt to resolve conflicts through peaceful means, rather than force, according to a joint communique issued following Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s visit to Hanoi.

"The sides expressed their support for showing restraint and refraining from the use of force or threats to use force, as well as resolving differences through peaceful means, in line with international law principles, including those formulated in the UN Charter and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea," the document states.

The joint statement emphasizes the two countries’ commitment to implementing the 2022 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and that they welcome efforts toward developing a substantial code of conduct in the South China Sea that can be applied.

Also, Russia and Vietnam advocated that an inclusive and sustainable architecture of interstate relations be established in Asia based on the principles of equality, sovereignty, independence, and non-bloc international law norms. Moscow and Hanoi conveyed their support of efforts to strengthen the central role of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) in regional affairs as they reaffirmed their commitment to the 1976 Treaty on Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).