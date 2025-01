NAIROBI, January 15. /TASS/. President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera has arrived in Moscow for an official visit, which will last until January 17, the Russian embassy in Bangui said.

According to the mission, he will hold talks with the Russian leadership.

"Relations between Russia and the Central African Republic are an example of cooperation based on trust and aimed at the prosperity of both countries’ people," the embassy added.