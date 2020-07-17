Russian, UAE top diplomats discuss situation in Libya, development of bilateral ties

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Settlement of the conflict in Libya and further strengthening of bilateral ties were among the topics discussed by Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday after their telephone conversation.

"The two countries’ foreign ministers discussed current issues of further strengthening of comprehensive Russian-UAE ties," the ministry said. "Special attention was focused on issues of practical implementation of agreements reached during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Abu Dhabi on October 15, 2019, and other bilateral top-level contacts."

The two top diplomats also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa. "The ministers expressed common opinion in favor of the prompt cessation of hostilities and a comprehensive political settlement of conflict in Libya and other hotbeds of tension in the region," the ministry said, adding that the conversation was initiated by the UAE side.