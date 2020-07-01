Russia, Iran, Turkey view Israel’s military attacks in Syria as destabilizing - statement

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Israel's military attacks in Syria violate the country's sovereignty and raise tensions in the region, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Hassan Rouhani of Iran and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey said in a joint statement following a video conference on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the three presidents "reaffirmed the necessity to respect universally recognized international legal decisions, including those provisions of the relevant UN resolutions rejecting the occupation of Syrian Golan, first and foremost UN Security Council Resolution 497 and thus condemned the decision of the US Administration on the occupied Syrian Golan, which constitutes a grave violation of international law and threatens regional peace and security."

The document says that Putin, Rouhani and Erdogan "consider Israeli military attacks in Syria as destabilizing and violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of this country and intensifying the tension in the region.".