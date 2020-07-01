EU views amendment on presidential terms as Russia’s domestic affair

BRUSSELS, July 1. /TASS/. The European Union believes that the amendment to the Russian Constitution on presidential terms is Moscow’s domestic affair, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov told TASS.

"The EU stated that its position was outlined rather clearly that the issue which is brought to the forefront by Western media, namely the issue on presidential terms, is Russia’s domestic affair," said Chizhov, who voted on the amendment to the key law at the Russian Embassy in Brussels.