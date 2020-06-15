Brazilian, Russian presidents discuss BRICS, fight against coronavirus

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he had discussed with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday the fight against coronavirus and the upcoming BRICS summit.

"I spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin this morning," Jair Bolsonaro said in a tweet. "We agreed about deeper cooperation between our countries, including in [the issue of] fight against COVID-19. We also discussed the results that we want to achieve at the upcoming summit of BRICS in St. Petersburg," the president wrote on Twitter.

The summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) were due to take place in St. Petersburg on July 21-23. On May 27, the Kremlin press service said that both summits would be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. "The new dates for the summits will depend on the development of the epidemiological situation in the member countries and in general across the globe," the Kremlin said.