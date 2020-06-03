World to exist in new reality until vaccine against coronavirus is made, says Seoul mayor

SEOUL, June 3. /TASS/. Only the creation of an effective vaccine will be able to put an end to the novel coronavirus pandemic, while until then humanity will have to put up with the new reality, Seoul’s mayor, Park Won-soon, told TASS in an interview.

"Since the coronavirus is known to be very highly infectious and there are many cases with no symptoms, without vaccines we cannot easily expect the end of COVID-19," Park said.

The New Normal

There are many indications the world will have to exist in a situation of what is sometimes referred to as the New Normal, Park believes.

"COVID-19 requires the new normal. We should remain vigilant and keep in mind that another round of explosive infections might come back at any time. We need strategies and implementations to have quarantine and daily lives at the same time," Park believes.

Seoul, with a population of 10 million, where no more than 50 new COVID-19 cases are registered daily, is already drifting in this direction.

According to the new policy, the Seoul Metropolitan Government asks its citizens to follow the personal sanitation guidelines in their daily routines, such as wearing a mask, washing hands, and observing cough etiquette, and continuously requests them to go to a testing center and get tested for the virus if they have any symptom.

At the same time the authorities have been gradually easing restrictions.

Public facilities have reopened, but they can be operated by opening only 50% of their total capacities. Sports games opened the season without spectators. Performing arts theaters have opened 30% of their seating capacities.

Coronavirus situation

The number of newly-registered COVID-19 cases in South Korea has remained between 30 and 50 over the past few days. Since February, 11,590 people are known to have contracted the virus. Currently most of the new cases are identified in Seoul and neighboring regions.

The death toll from the aggravations of the chronic diseases caused by the virus is 273, while 10,467 patients have recovered.