George Floyd to be buried in Houston next Tuesday

NEW YORK, June 3. /TASS/. The public visitation for African American George Floyd, who died after brutal detention by a police patrol in Minneapolis, will take place in Houston (Texas) next Monday, while on Tuesday he will be buried at a city cemetery, according to a Facebook post by Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center funeral service provider.

According to it, the public visitation will take place at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston. On the next day, a private service will be celebrated for his family and friends. No information is given about the site. After that, he will be entombed at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland, a suburb of Houston.

Minnesota and a number of other states have plunged into massive protests and rioting after a video showing the moment of brutal detention of African American George Floyd by a police patrol in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd was suspected of using forged banknotes. The man died in a local hospital shortly afterwards. On May 26, four police were fired and one of them put under arrest and charged with unpremeditated murder.