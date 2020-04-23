Aslan Bzhania inaugurated as President of Abkhazia

SUKHUM, April 23./TASS/. Abkhazian president-elect Aslan Bzhania was on Thursday officially sworn in, becoming the fifth president of Abkhazia since it got independence. The inauguration ceremony for the first time takes place without foreign guests due to the coronavirus pandemic, TASS reports from the site.
Bzhania won the March 22 presidential election with 56.5% of the vote. Former Minister of Culture Badra Gunba was elected as Vice President.
"I swear to the multinational people of Abkhazia that I will exert my knowledge and strength for the sake of their well-being, peace and tranquility. In my work I will strictly follow the requirements of the Constitution of the Republic of Abkhazia, act as a guarantor of its strict execution by the authorities and of the respect for the rights and freedoms of all citizens of the republic," Bzhaniya read out the text of the oath in the Abkhaz language.
The president’s inauguration takes place in the assembly hall of the presidential administration.
A presidential administration official said on Wednesday that the ceremony would be attended by lawmakers, Constitutional Court judges and representatives of Abkhazia’s Central Election Commission.
Cooperation with Russia
The now inaugurated president, Aslan Bzhania called the task of strengthening and developing partnership with Russia a priority for the foreign policy of Abkhazia.
Russia was the first to recognize Abkhazia on August 26, 2008, establishing diplomatic relations with it.
"The strengthening and development of comprehensive cooperation with our main ally and strategic partner, the Russian Federation, has been and remains a priority for Abkhazia’s foreign policy. In line with the agreements, we will be working more actively with fraternal Russia on all aspects of bilateral, equal and mutually advantageous cooperation," Bzhania told the inauguration ceremony.
Russia and Abkhazia have signed more than 100 bilateral documents of different level, including the key Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance of September 17, 2008, as well the Treaty on Alliance and Strategic Partnership of November 24, 2014.
They are also putting in practice an investment program to facilitate Abkhazia’s social and economic development. Since 2008, Russia has rendered assistance worth over 40 billion rubles ($536.8 million), while the program for 2020-2022 envisages financing to the tune of 4.5 billion rubles.