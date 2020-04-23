Aslan Bzhania inaugurated as President of Abkhazia

SUKHUM, April 23./TASS/. Abkhazian president-elect Aslan Bzhania was on Thursday officially sworn in, becoming the fifth president of Abkhazia since it got independence. The inauguration ceremony for the first time takes place without foreign guests due to the coronavirus pandemic, TASS reports from the site.

Bzhania won the March 22 presidential election with 56.5% of the vote. Former Minister of Culture Badra Gunba was elected as Vice President.

"I swear to the multinational people of Abkhazia that I will exert my knowledge and strength for the sake of their well-being, peace and tranquility. In my work I will strictly follow the requirements of the Constitution of the Republic of Abkhazia, act as a guarantor of its strict execution by the authorities and of the respect for the rights and freedoms of all citizens of the republic," Bzhaniya read out the text of the oath in the Abkhaz language.

The president’s inauguration takes place in the assembly hall of the presidential administration.

A presidential administration official said on Wednesday that the ceremony would be attended by lawmakers, Constitutional Court judges and representatives of Abkhazia’s Central Election Commission.

Cooperation with Russia