Abkhazia to seal off border with Georgia over coronavirus situation

The measure will be in place starting on March 14, according to the Abkhazian government

SOKHUMI, March 11. /TASS/. The Republic of Abkhazia will completely seal its border with Georgia starting March 14 to prevent the coronavirus spread, the Abkhazian government said on its website. Earlier, restrictions were enforced at the Georgian border. Thus, starting February 26, only people seeking medical aid could enter the republic upon producing papers from the Ministry of Health and National Security Service of Abkhazia.

"The acting President [Valery Bganba] ordered the relevant bodies to take measures to seal the state border on the Ingur River starting March 14, 2020," the message reads. Abkhazian government recommended its citizens not to leave the country, especially to countries where coronavirus cases had been registered. Besides, the government tasked the inter-agency operative HQ to review the list of medications, that must be reserved by the state and the list of medical products for national hospitals. The government expects the express coronavirus tests to diagnose the disease to be delivered to the republic on March 19. "If patients display similar symptoms, we conduct […] tests on A and B type flu. If flu diagnosis is not confirmed, but the symptoms increase, in accordance with the protocol, their [biological] material is sent to Stavropol laboratory. However, there have been no such patients so far," Health and Social Welfare Minister Tamaz Tsakhnakia said.