Abkhazia to seal off border with Georgia over coronavirus situation

SOKHUMI, March 11. /TASS/. The Republic of Abkhazia will completely seal its border with Georgia starting March 14 to prevent the coronavirus spread, the Abkhazian government said on its website.
Earlier, restrictions were enforced at the Georgian border. Thus, starting February 26, only people seeking medical aid could enter the republic upon producing papers from the Ministry of Health and National Security Service of Abkhazia.
"The acting President [Valery Bganba] ordered the relevant bodies to take measures to seal the state border on the Ingur River starting March 14, 2020," the message reads.
Abkhazian government recommended its citizens not to leave the country, especially to countries where coronavirus cases had been registered. Besides, the government tasked the inter-agency operative HQ to review the list of medications, that must be reserved by the state and the list of medical products for national hospitals.
The government expects the express coronavirus tests to diagnose the disease to be delivered to the republic on March 19.
"If patients display similar symptoms, we conduct […] tests on A and B type flu. If flu diagnosis is not confirmed, but the symptoms increase, in accordance with the protocol, their [biological] material is sent to Stavropol laboratory. However, there have been no such patients so far," Health and Social Welfare Minister Tamaz Tsakhnakia said.
A total of 23 coronavirus infection cases have been registered in Georgia, with 126 people quarantined and another 46 remaining under medical supervision in hospitals. All of the infected are Georgian nationals; most of them were infected in Italy, and some — in Iran. The doctors estimate their condition as stable, except for two patients with high temperature and pneumonia.
The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in 120 countries and territories, including Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.
Over 80,780 people have been infected with the virus in China. The country’s death toll has passed 3,150, while more than 61,570 patients have recovered. Coronavirus cases have been reported in 120 countries and territories, including Russia. Most cases outside of China have been recorded in South Korea, Iran and Italy. Over 121,000 coronavirus cases and more than 4,370 deaths were confirmed in the world so far.