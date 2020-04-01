Russian plane with medical equipment departs for US — defense ministry

Russia may send plane with medical equipment to US by end of day

AERODROME CHKALOVSKY (Moscow Region), April 1. /TASS/. A Russian plane with medical equipment on board has departed for the United States, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian plane with medical masks and medical equipment on board has departed for the United States," the ministry said.

A spokesperson for the US Administration told TASS that the US authorities are expecting the Russian plane to arrive on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the possibility of sending medical equipment to the US by Russia was discussed in the telephone talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on Monday.