Russia may send plane with medical equipment to US by end of day

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russia may send a plane with medical equipment and protection gear to the United States already on Tuesday, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Technical coordination and preparations for the flight of a Russian plane went on during the day. The plane is expected to take off by the end of the day," he said, adding that this assistance had been agreed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s telephone conversation with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on Monday.

"Being aware of the serious epidemiological situation in America, the Russian side offered medical equipment and protective gear as assistance," Peskov commented.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that while agreeing details of how to implement the two leaders’ agreement "there was an impression that some on the American side were at least not eager to promote swift resolution of technical issues."

"Importantly, when offering assistance to the American colleagues, President Putin is guided by the following consideration: when US manufacturers of medical equipment gain momentum they will be able to reciprocate if need be," he said, adding that this is the pattern for cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.

The Kremlin is certain that inter-country cooperation has no alternative amid fight against the coronavirus pandemic. "Now, when the current situation affects each and every one and can be characterized as global, there is no alternative to working together in the spirit of partnership and mutual help," Peskov stated.