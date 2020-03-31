US coronavirus death toll surpasses China’s

According to the university that regularly calculates data based on federal and local authorities’ reports, 175,067 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the US, while 3,415 people died and 5,995 recovered.

WASHINGTON, March 31. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the US has exceeded the 3,400 mark, Johns Hopkins University said Tuesday.

Therefore, the US now has more coronavirus deaths than China, where 3,309 people died, the university noted.

US media outlets also underline that the US coronavirus death toll also exceeded the number of people who were killed in the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001. Back then, around 3,000 people died when Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four passenger jets.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in more than 160 countries.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 786,600 people have been infected worldwide and over 37,800 have died, while more than 165,800 have recovered.