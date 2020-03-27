World No. 1 Novak Djokovic donates 1 million euros to Serbia to fight pandemic

BELGRADE, March 27. /TASS/. Renowned Serb tennis player Novak Djokovic has donated 1 million euros to Serbia to purchase the necessary medical equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic, the athlete told Serbian reporters in a video chat on Friday.

"Primarily, a massive thank you to medical staff who are today fighting for people’s lives across the world and are trying to do everything they can for the infected. The number of cases is rising every day and in light of this Jelena (Djokovic’s wife) and our foundation decided to collect as much information as possible to effectively help the Serbian healthcare system with our resources, funds and knowledge," he said. According to Djokovic, his wife and he transferred one million euros to purchase ventilators and other medical equipment Serbia is now lacking.

Novak Djokovic is actively involved in humanitarian and charity endeavors, he helps Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija, opens preschools and awards grants.

Earlier, Ana Ivanovic, former tennis player and world No. 1, donated 35 ventilators to Serbia.

Serbia currently has 457 confirmed coronavirus cases, the death toll rose to seven. Meanwhile, 25 people are in critical condition and have to rely on ventilators, while 15 patients recovered. Most cases are reported from the Serbian capital of Belgrade and the city of Valjevo. Authorities are contemplating isolating Valjevo by deploying army personnel.

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced full shut down of borders. A state of emergency and a curfew were introduced in the country for 90 days. General elections were called off, while intercity busses and trains were cancelled.