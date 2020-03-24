Egypt to impose curfew over coronavirus on March 25

CAIRO, March 24. /TASS/. Egypt’s authorities have decided to impose a two-week curfew in the country as of March 25, and take some other preventive measures to fight the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly told reporters on Tuesday at a news conference in Cairo broadcast by the Egyptian television.

"A ban on the movement of people and vehicles will be imposed in Egypt as of tomorrow, Wednesday, for two weeks from 7 pm to 6 am," he said, adding that all public transport would be stopped during the curfew. Sales outlets and shops are required to close their doors from 5 pm to 6 am and stop working on Fridays and Saturdays. The prime minister noted that all government agencies would suspend the provision of services to the population for two weeks. An exception will be made for hospitals and medical centers.