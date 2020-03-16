First death from novel coronavirus registered in Guatemala

Number of coronavirus cases outside China exceeds that in that country

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. /TASS/. The first death from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Guatemala, Guatemalan Health Minister Hugo Monroy said on Sunday.

"The patient was 85 years old," Monroy told a press conference broadcast on Facebook.

Monroy said that the patient arrived in Guatemala from Spain on March 6. He was quarantined at home but sought medical help on Saturday. On Sunday, he died.

The first case of the novel coronavirus was confirmed in Guatemala on March 13. The patient who had died is the second confirmed coronavirus case in the country.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in more than 100 countries and territories, including in Russia. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

According to the latest reports, over 153,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the world, and the death toll surpassed 5,700.