Several rockets fired at Afghan presidential palace during inauguration ceremony - TV

TASS, March 9. Several rockets were fired at the presidential palace in Kabul during President Ashraf Ghani’s inauguration, the Al-Hadath television channel reported on Monday.

According to reports, at least three rockets were fire by extremist groups at the palace when Ghani was delivering a speech after the presidential oath. The head of state interrupted his speech and asked those present to stay calm and then continued to speak.

According to Al-Hadath, one of shells hit a parking lot near the palace. Several cars, including the one belonging to an Afghan vice-president, were damaged. No further details were reported.