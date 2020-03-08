Turkey to take action in Idlib unless agreement with Russia implemented, warns Erdogan

ANKARA, March 8. /TASS/. Ankara could take unilateral action in the Syrian region of Idlib unless the agreements with Russia are implemented, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in Istanbul on Sunday.

"We retain the right to clear that site in our own way in case the promise given to us about the location of Operation Spring Shield [in Idlib] is not kept. We reached an agreement [with Russia] to resolve the Idlib crisis without any further bloodshed. If not, we will be going on along the path we have set for ourselves," Erdogan said aired by NTV channel.

Apart from that, he said that at least 59 Turkish troops had been killed in that Syrian region over the past month.