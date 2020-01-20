Algerian President Tebboune says his country ready to host talks between ‘Libyan brothers’

BERLIN, January 20. /TASS/. Algeria is categorically against the current armed conflict in Libya and is ready to host a dialogue between Libya’s conflicting parties, Algeria Press Service news agency reported on Monday citing President Abdelmadjid Tebboune as saying.

The news agency quoted President Tebboune as saying at the international high-level conference on Libya in Germany on Sunday that the international community should "assume its responsibilities by imposing respect for peace and security in this country."

"Algeria refuses to undermine Libya’s national unity and the sovereignty of its institutions," the Algerian president stated.

"We are required to set a clear and binding roadmap for the two parties, which would make the truce permanent and stop providing the Libyan parties with weapons … and invite them to the negotiating table to find peaceful solution to the crisis through dialogue…," Tebboune said adding that Algeria is ready to "host this much-awaited-for dialogue between the Libyans."

The Algerian president also said he was confident that the people of Libya would be able to "overcome their ordeal, through a UN backed dialogue which would lead to national reconciliation and a comprehensive political solution."

According to Tebboune, the security in Libya has a direct impact on the security in the neighboring countries and the inflow of weapons to Libya only escalates the current situation.

"The security in Libya is the indispensable part of our own security," he said. "The best way to protect our regional security is the cooperation between the neighbors and the mutual assistance in the fight against terrorism and extremism."

"The inflow of arms for the conflicting sides in Libya is only aggravating the situation in the country," Tebboune continued. "It adds to the involvement of foreign mercenaries and the presence of extremist and terrorist groups, whose activities reinvigorated jointly with the military escalation and is threatening the local, regional and global peace."

The high-level conference on Libya was held in the German capital of Berlin on Sunday and it was attended by the leaders of ten nations, including the Russian, Turkish and French presidents and the UK prime minister. The United Nations secretary general, US secretary of state, representatives from Algeria, Egypt, China and the United Arab Emirates took part in the conference as well.

Leaders of Libya’s conflicting parties, Prime Minister of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, and Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Khalifa Haftar were also present at the conference in Berlin.

Participants in the Berlin Conference on Sunday stated in their final document that: "We reaffirm our strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Libya. Only a Libyan-led and Libyan owned political process can end the conflict and bring lasting peace."

The conference’s participants called for a lasting ceasefire in Libya, proposed to form a unified government, and to assist Libyans in addressing "structural governance and security issues.".