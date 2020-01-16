Pompeo to attend international conference on Libya in Berlin

Haftar says he is ready to adhere to Libya ceasefire — German top diplomat

WASHINGTON, January 16. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will visit Berlin on January 19 where he will take part in the international conference on Libya, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Morgan Ortgaus said in a statement released on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Berlin on January 19 to attend the jointly hosted German-UN international conference on Libya, as part of the three-point plan UN Special Representative [for Libya Ghassan] Salame outlined to the UN Security Council," Ortagus said.

Next week, Pompeo will also visit Colombia, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

On Janaury 19, an international conference on Libya will be held in Berlin. It is expected that Prime Minister of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli Fayez al-Sarraj and Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar will attend the conference. Heads of state of Russia, Algeria, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, China, Turkey and France will also take part in the conference.