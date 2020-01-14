Ukrainian parliament demands official apology from Iran over downed plane

KIEV, January 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) has demanded an official apology from Iran over the downing of Ukraine International Airlines passenger plane in Tehran, the document approved by 368 MPs informs. The document also includes demands to return the passengers’ bodies and to provide compensation payments.

"Ukraine demands a full investigation of all circumstances of this plane crash, an official apology from Iran, as well as the return of the bodies and the payment of all compensations," the statement informs.