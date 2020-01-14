Seoul, Moscow working on a series of high-level visits

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. South Korea and Russia are conducting consultations on arranging a number of bilateral visits, South Korean Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are conducting intense consultations with our Russian partners on exchanging high-level visits, including a possible top-level visit. I believe the exchange of high-level visits will intensify this year," he said.

"As for a possible visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Republic of Korea, the potential dates are still being discussed," the diplomat added.

The ambassador noted that South Korea and Russia would mark 30 years of diplomatic relations in 2020. "Our government and the Russian government have already exchanged the draft programs. We plan to hold more than 300 events, cultural, economic, youth, scientific and technological. I am absolutely sure that the year of mutual exchanges between the two countries will give a fresh impetus to take bilateral relations to a new level in the spirit of partnership," he stressed.