MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. /TASS/. Omani culture minister Haitham bin Tariq Al Said has become the new head of state and the successor to Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said, the Al-Watan Oman daily wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

There has been no official confirmation from Muscat so far.

Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said of Oman, aged 79, died late on Friday after a long illness.