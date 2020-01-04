Iraq’s President notes importance of reducing tensions in region

WASHINGTON, January 4. /TASS/. President of Iraq Barham Salih agreed with the necessity of reducing tensions in the region in the telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, Spokesperson of the US State Department Morgan Ortagus said.

"Secretary Pompeo discussed President Trump’s recent decision to take defensive action in response to imminent threats against American personnel. The Secretary made clear that the United States remains committed to de-escalation. President Salih agreed on the need to reduce tensions in the region," the Spokesperson said.

Pompeo "reiterated U.S. commitment to a sovereign and independent Iraq," Ortagus added.

The Pentagon confirmed on Friday that a missile strike near the Baghdad airport killed the head of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani. The operation was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump, the statement said.