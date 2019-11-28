Ukraine drafts five plans to reintegrate Donbass — official

"The NSDC carefully studied the situation and drafted five reintegration plans," the council’s press service quoted him as saying via Twitter. At the same time, Danilov specified that "all the plans are beneficial to Ukraine" but did not disclose any details or their essence.

KIEV, November 28. /TASS/. Ukraine has prepared five plans for reintegration of the Donbass Region, Alexei Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), said on Thursday.

The NSDC secretary also proposed establishing certain "humanitarian corridors on the line of contact for Ukrainian citizens who reside in the temporarily occupied territories [Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics]," defining it as a "key priority of work aimed at the reintegration." "Ukrainian citizens have a right to freely cross the line of contact," Danilov believes.

Meanwhile, the official claimed that the upcoming Normandy Four meeting will see "Ukraine’s enemies doing everything possible so that Kiev agrees to certain relations [with the Donbass republics — TASS]." "The situation is rather complicated," he continued. "We need the Normandy [Four] meeting. But I am certain that [Ukrainian] President Vladimir Zelensky won’t take a single step that will run counter to interests of our state. Ukraine will solely defend its own interests."

On Thursday, Ukraine eased rules of crossing the line of contact in Donbass for minors. At the same time, Kiev has kept in place the main restriction on free movement of citizens in the region that was introduced by the previous administration in Ukraine under former President Pyotr Poroshenko. The restriction sets out that all residents of the uncontrolled territories should obtain special permits to enter Ukrainian territories controlled by Kiev.