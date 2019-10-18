Erdogan plans to discuss with Putin creation of security zone in Syria

INSTANBUL, October 18. /TASS/. At his forthcoming talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 22 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to discuss the interests of Moscow and Damascus in creating a security zone in Syria.

"There will be a meeting with Putin in Sochi on Tuesday. Our aim is to identify an acceptable solution. We want the areas under the control of the Syrian government to be cleared of militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and the Self Defense Forces (which Ankara regards as terrorist - TASS). We have no objections against placing these areas under the government’s control," Erdogan told a news conference in Istanbul.