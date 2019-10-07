White House: US Armed Forces will not be part of Turkish operation in northern Syria

WASHINGTON, October 7. /TASS/. Turkey will soon start a military operation in the northern Syria and the United States Armed Forces will not be involved in this operation, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Her statement comes in the wake of a telephone call between US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria," the statement reads.

"The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS [the Islamic State terrorist organization outlawed in Russia] territorial 'Caliphate,' will no longer be in the immediate area," the statement added.