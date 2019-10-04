Kiev hopes for Normandy Four summit at end of October — foreign minister

Normandy Four summit date not discussed so far — Russian Foreign Ministry

KIEV, October 4. /TASS/. The Normandy Four summit (Russia, Ukraine, Germany, France) may be held at the end of October, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristayko said on Friday.

"We hope that [a meeting in] the Normandy format will take place at the end of October," UNN news agency quoted Pristayko as saying.

On Wednesday, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that dates for the next summit in the Normandy format have not been discussed yet, but considering Russian President Vladimir Putin's schedule, the meeting is unlikely to be held in October.

On October 2, the French Foreign Ministry said that conditions are good for holding a summit in the Normandy format.