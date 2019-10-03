Normandy Four summit date not discussed so far — Russian foreign ministry

Date of Normandy Four summit to be set after disengagement in two areas — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The practical aspects of the Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine) summit have not been discussed as yet, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during Thursday’s briefing in response to a question by TASS.

"Theoretically, it [the meeting] cannot be ruled out; but practically, there is neither schedule, nor dates as yet. If there is any information, we will share it with you. However, so far, I am not aware of the meeting being discussed in a practical sense," she said.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Vladislav Surkov told TASS that a meeting between the Normandy Four foreign ministers may take place in the run-up to the summit.