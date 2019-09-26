Russia in favor of Iran’s idea to form Persian Gulf coalition

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Moscow is in favor of Tehran’s idea to form a coalition to stabilize the situation in the Persian Gulf region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on Thursday, adding that the Iranian approach coincides with the Russian concept for collective security in the region.

"We welcome the ideas [on forming a coalition in the Persian Gulf] proposed by our partners, including Iran," Bogdanov noted. "They (Russian and Iranian initiatives - TASS) are similar, they have the same direction."

On Wednesday, during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani invited all Persian Gulf states to join the coalition on regional security. According to Rouhani, the coalition must work based on the principles of the UN: dialogue, respect for other countries’ sovereignty, acceptance of the international law, non-aggression and non-interference in the domestic affairs of other states.

On July 23, the Russian Foreign Ministry introduced a concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf region. The concept includes forming an initiative group to organize an international conference on security and cooperation in the Persian Gulf area, which would lead to the establishment of an organization for security and cooperation in the region. Besides, Moscow offered to establish demilitarized zones in the region, abandon permanent deployment of units of non-regional states and establish military hotlines.

Earlier, during a joint press conference on the outcomes of the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iranian top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed the Russian initiative. He added that Iran offers to create a coalition on security in the Persian Gulf, including Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait under the auspices of the UN.