China welcomes Russian concept of collective security in Persian Gulf

BEIJING, July 25. /TASS/. China welcomes the Russian Foreign Ministry proposed concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf zone, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a regular briefing on Thursday.

"We welcome the Russian initiative," she said. "We would also like to boost cooperation, coordination and communication with all the corresponding parties."

The spokesperson also stressed that "peace and stability in the Persian Gulf region are of utmost importance to ensure safety and development of the region and the world as a whole." "We believe that to ensure stability and safety in the region it is vital to establish good neighborly relations based on mutual respect," Hua Chunying underlined.

On July 23, the Russian Foreign Ministry introduced the concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf. It stipulates creating an initiative group to organize an international conference on security and cooperation in the Persian Gulf, which will later lead to creating a security and cooperation organization in the region.

Moreover, Moscow put forward an initiative to establish demilitarized zones in the region and proposed rejecting the permanent deployment of squads of non-regional states and establishing hot lines between the military.